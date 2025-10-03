Will Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy be available for 2nd Afghanistan T20I?
What's the story
Bangladesh middle-order Towhid Hridoy is likely to miss the second T20I match against Afghanistan in their ongoing three-match series on October 3, as per Cricbuzz. The player was already ruled out of the series opener in Sharjah due to a fever. A team official confirmed his health status, saying he is on antibiotics but still unwell, albeit better than he was two days ago or yesterday.
Awaiting assessment
Decision on Hridoy's participation to be made later
The official further added that a decision on Hridoy's participation will be made after they reach the ground. "Not sure about the game (Hridoy's availability in second T20I against Afghanistan). He is having antibiotics and still unwell but better than what he was two days back or yesterday," the official told Cricbuzz on Friday. Chowdhury also confirmed that while Hridoy is feeling better than before, he could still be weak even if his fever has subsided.
1st T20I
Bangladesh won the series opener
Notably, Bangladesh had beaten Afghanistan in the series opener. The Jaker Ali-led side first restricted Afghanistan to 151/9 in 20 overs. Afghanistan, who were down to 95/6, propelled past 150 on the back of Mohammad Nabi's 38. Parvez Hossain Emon (54) and Tanzid Hasan Tamim (51) later added a 109-run opening stand. Although Bangladesh faltered, they won by four wickets.
Information
Hridoy owns over 1,000 T20 runs
During the 2025 T20 Asia Cup, Hridoy went past 1,000 T20I runs, becoming the eighth batter from his nation with the landmark. He now has 1,048 runs from 52 games at an average of 26.20 (SR: 122.57). He owns four fifties in the format.