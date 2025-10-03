KL Rahul becomes fourth Indian opener with 10 Test tons

Veteran Indian opener KL Rahul scored his 11th Test century on Day 2 of the opening Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. This was his first Test hundred in India after a gap of nearly nine years. He reached the milestone on Day 2 of the match, having resumed from an overnight score of 53.

Record-breaking feat Rahul surpasses Rohit, Gambhir With his latest century, Rahul has now scored 10 Test centuries as an opener for India. He has surpassed former Indian captain Rohit Sharma and current head coach Gautam Gambhir, both of whom have nine tons at the top. Only Sunil Gavaskar (33), Virender Sehwag (22), and Murali Vijay (12) have more hundreds than Rahul while opening for India in Tests.

Form update Rahul's good form as an opener Rahul has been in tremendous form in the last few months. He scored an unbeaten 176 in a successful 412-run chase against Australia A last week. Despite his long-standing inconsistency in white-ball cricket, Rahul has found his footing as an opener. In the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against hosts England, Rahul scored 532 runs from 5 matches (10 innings) at 53.20. This includes two tons and as many fifties.

Career Over 3,800 runs in Tests Rahul made exactly 100 off 197 balls (12 fours) as India went past 200 while responding to WI's first-innings score of 162/10. Playing his 64th Test, Rahul has raced to 3,889 runs at an average of 36.00. His tally includes 11 tons and 19 half-centuries. 474 of his Test runs have come against WI at 47.40. He owns three 50-plus scores against them, including two tons. This was his 10th Test hundred as an opener.