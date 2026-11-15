Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy scripts record with Test ton against SA

Rabada, who struck early, reduced Bangladesh to 121/5 after lunch.

Then came the innings-defining 206-run stand between Litton Das and Hridoy, which frustrated the hosts.

The final session saw Hridoy bring up his century off 194 balls in the 76th over.

Marco Jansen finally sent Hridoy back on the what was the day's final ball. The latter smashed 137 off 227 balls (14 fours and a six).