Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy scripts record with Test ton against SA
What's the story
Towhid Hridoy led Bangladesh's fightback on Day 1 of the 1st Test against South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Hridoy raced to his second Test century after the visitors, having elected to bat, were down to 22/3 in 8.5 overs. While Kagiso Rabada rocked Bangladesh's top order, Hridoy added several crucial stands, powering them to 327/6 by stumps.
Knock
Hridoy, Litton frustrate SA
Rabada, who struck early, reduced Bangladesh to 121/5 after lunch.
Then came the innings-defining 206-run stand between Litton Das and Hridoy, which frustrated the hosts.
The final session saw Hridoy bring up his century off 194 balls in the 76th over.
Marco Jansen finally sent Hridoy back on the what was the day's final ball. The latter smashed 137 off 227 balls (14 fours and a six).
Numbers
A look at his Test numbers
As mentioned, Hridoy slammed his second Test century.
His maiden three-figure score was an incredible 242* in the 2nd and final Test against the West Indies in Sylhet earlier this month.
Hridoy, who made his Test debut in June this year, now has 515 runs from four Tests (seven innings) at a remarkable average of 85.83. He also owns a half-century.
Information
Second Bangladesh batter with this record
According to Cricinfo, Hridoy became the second Bangladesh batter to score a century against South Africa in Tests. He joined Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who scored 137 against the Proteas in 2022.
Information
Record stand for Bangladesh
According to Cricinfo, Litton and Hridoy recorded the highest partnership by a Bangladesh pair against South Africa for any wicket. The previous highest was 138 between Jaker Ali and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in Mirpur in 2024.