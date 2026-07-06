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Cricketer dies in Sri Lanka during friendly match: Details here
The player was batting when he collapsed

Cricketer dies in Sri Lanka during friendly match: Details here

By Parth Dhall
Jul 06, 2026
12:13 pm
What's the story

A friendly cricket match in Beruwala, Sri Lanka, turned into a nightmare when a player collapsed and died on the field. The victim, identified as Zulfikar in the match's live scorecard, was between 45 and 46 years old, according to local reports. He was participating in a cricket carnival for former students of a prominent Muslim school when he suddenly collapsed while batting.

Incident details

Eyewitness account of the incident

Eyewitnesses said Zulfikar collapsed at the crease while batting. The match was being live-streamed at the time, with footage showing him on 6 (3) before the incident. As soon as he fell, those present rushed to help him and arranged for his transportation to Beruwala Regional Hospital. However, hospital sources later revealed that he was already dead upon arrival.

Community reaction

Investigation launched into the matter

The sudden demise of Zulfikar has left players, organizers, and fans in shock. The rest of the tournament has been suspended indefinitely as the local cricket community grapples with this tragic loss. Initial reports suggest that Zulfikar may have suffered a heart attack, but officials are yet to confirm this. Beruwala Police have launched an investigation and are awaiting medical results before making any formal statements.

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Cricketer collapses on the pitch 

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