Cricketer dies in Sri Lanka during friendly match: Details here
What's the story
A friendly cricket match in Beruwala, Sri Lanka, turned into a nightmare when a player collapsed and died on the field. The victim, identified as Zulfikar in the match's live scorecard, was between 45 and 46 years old, according to local reports. He was participating in a cricket carnival for former students of a prominent Muslim school when he suddenly collapsed while batting.
Incident details
Eyewitness account of the incident
Eyewitnesses said Zulfikar collapsed at the crease while batting. The match was being live-streamed at the time, with footage showing him on 6 (3) before the incident. As soon as he fell, those present rushed to help him and arranged for his transportation to Beruwala Regional Hospital. However, hospital sources later revealed that he was already dead upon arrival.
Community reaction
Investigation launched into the matter
The sudden demise of Zulfikar has left players, organizers, and fans in shock. The rest of the tournament has been suspended indefinitely as the local cricket community grapples with this tragic loss. Initial reports suggest that Zulfikar may have suffered a heart attack, but officials are yet to confirm this. Beruwala Police have launched an investigation and are awaiting medical results before making any formal statements.
Twitter Post
Cricketer collapses on the pitch
Heartbreaking news from Beruwala, Sri Lanka: A 46-year-old cricketer collapsed and died while batting during a school old boys’ association carnival today 😢 pic.twitter.com/r33RiueEzl— Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaTweet) July 5, 2026