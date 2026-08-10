Travis Head keen to continue opening batting in Tests: Details
What's the story
Australian cricketer Travis Head has expressed his confidence in continuing to open the batting for Australia, even after next year's Ashes. The 32-year-old has been in stellar form over the past year, scoring three centuries during last year's Ashes series after moving up from the middle order. Ahead of Australia's first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin, he was asked if this switch was temporary or could be a long-term strategy.
Strategy evolution
'Travball' was a counter to England's 'Bazball' strategy
Head's promotion to the top order against England was seen as a counter to their aggressive "Bazball" strategy.
The move paid off so well that it even gave birth to a new term, "Travball," for his unique batting style.
Despite his success at home, Head will now have to adapt to different pitches in South Africa, England, and India over the next year.
Versatility
I have been adaptable: Head
Head is optimistic that his approach will work across different conditions and against various opponents.
"I feel like I have been adaptable in the places that I have played," Head told reporters in Darwin.
He has opened in India and England, which are different from Australia.
"Everything is going to be different but what I have been able to do over my career is problem solve the best that I can and work through challenges - whether they are green wickets or flat wickets," he added.
Performance impact
Middle order will also play a role
Whether Head continues to open will largely depend on his own performance and that of the middle order.
He is hopeful that his strategy will work over the next 20 Tests.
"If I have done it for (another) 20 Tests and I am sitting there in a few years and I have opened the batting the whole time... I would have done an OK job and been consistent," he said.
Preparation
Preparation for different conditions and pitches
International cricket coach Joe Gatting has shared videos of how Head prepares for different scenarios and pitches.
The Australian batsman is committed to staying updated on the best strategies for all conditions.
"We have a lot of footage and we couldn't be more resourced in that space. I'll continue to do that," he said, emphasizing his dedication to preparation ahead of upcoming matches.
Honor
Head wins Allan Border Medal for second consecutive year
A few days back, Head won the prestigious Allan Border Medal for the second consecutive year.
The medal was awarded to Head after a stellar performance during the Ashes series, where he scored 629 runs at an impressive strike rate of 87.36, including three centuries.
Overall, Head has tallied 929 Test runs while opening the batting at 58.06.