Travis Head to skip IPL 2027 amid packed international schedule
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head has decided to skip the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season, as per Cricinfo. The cricketer made the decision in order to manage his workload amid a busy international schedule. This move will significantly impact SRH's batting line-up but also give them a bigger purse for the December 16 auction in Goa.
Financial implications
SRH's auction purse gets boosted
Head was one of the five capped players retained by SRH for ₹14 crore ahead of the 2025 mega auction.
His decision to skip IPL 2027 will boost their auction purse by that amount, pending IPL's approval of his release.
This is because if a franchise releases or trades a player it retained before the mega auction, its purse gets adjusted according to retention slabs at that time.
International commitments
Australia's packed schedule in 2027
Head's decision was not entirely unexpected, as Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald had hinted at the need for such decisions due to a busy cricket calendar in 2027.
The packed schedule includes a Test series of 20 matches, possibly the World Test Championship final in June right after IPL, the Ashes (June-August), and the ODI World Cup (October-November).
Batting stats
A look at his IPL career
Head was first signed by SRH at the 2024 IPL auction for ₹6.8 crore.
He proved to be a valuable asset, scoring 567 runs at a strike rate of 191.55 and an average of over 40 in his debut season with SRH.
The left-handed batter has so far scored 1,351 runs in 43 matches at a strike rate of 176.14 and an average of nearly 33.
Partnership success
"Travishek" opening pair and SRH's other trades
Along with Abhishek Sharma, Head formed a successful opening pair "Travishek" that is the second-most successful for SRH after Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner.
The duo has scored 1,892 runs in 42 innings at an average of 46.14.
Meanwhile, SRH have traded leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari to Delhi Capitals for left-arm pacer T Natarajan and fast bowlers Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis from Chennai Super Kings for Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards, respectively.