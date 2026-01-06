Destructive Travis Head hammers his third ton in Ashes 2025-26

Travis Head shattered a ton of records with his third century in the ongoing Ashes 2025-26. He put England under pressure with his latest knock in the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The innings made him the first Australian opener since Matthew Hayden in 2002-03 to score three centuries in an Ashes series. Head, who batted with remarkable intent, went on to play a 163-run knock. Here are his stats.

Match impact Head's century propels Australia yet again Responding to England's first innings score of 384/10, the Aussies were off to a stellar start with Head leading the charge. He dominated 50-plus stands with each of the first four wickets en route to his hundred. Having returned unbeaten on 91 at Day 2 stumps, the batter accomplished the milestone on Day 3 morning. Head brought up his hundred off just 105 balls, adding to his match-winning 123 in Perth and 170 in Adelaide.

Record-breaking feat Head's innings surpasses Bradman's record Head was eventually dismissed for 163 off 166 balls, hitting 24 fours and a six. Australia were 288/4 at the time of his dismissal. He scored the joint third-fastest Ashes 150 in history in just 152 balls, bettering Bradman's record of reaching the milestone in 166 balls back in 1930. Notably, Head also owns the second spot on this list, having recorded a 143-ball 150 in Brisbane back in 2021.

Position change Head's accidental journey to the top of the order The 32-year-old Head only moved to the top of the order in the second innings of the first Test in Perth due to Usman Khawaja's back injury. But he has made it his own since then, cementing his reputation as one of cricket's most versatile batsmen. It must be noted that Head had not opened in a home Test before Ashes 2025-26.

Elite list Head joins these names Head now owns the joint-second-most tons by an opener in an Ashes series, as per ESPNcricinfo. Matthew Hayden, Sir Alastair Cook, Michael Vaughan are the only other openers to score three centuries in a single Ashes series since the start of 2000. While Head has completed 600 runs in the ongoing series at 66.67, no other batter has even touched the 400-run mark. The dasher has also operated with a solid strike rate of 87.59.