Travis Head shines versus Zimbabwe, hammers his third-fastest ODI hundred
What's the story
Travis Head has made a stunning comeback in the second ODI against Zimbabwe, scoring his third-fastest hundred in the 50-over format. Head, who went after the bowlers from the outset, took just 75 balls to complete his ton in Harare. Notably, the dashing Aussie opener was dismissed for just four runs in the series opener. Here we look at his knock and stats.
Knock
A stunning hand from Head
Batting first in the game, Australia were off to a flier with Head dominating a 130-run opening stand with skipper Mitchell Marsh (53).
The former made full use of the powerplay and found boundaries for fun.
He reached his fifty off just 32 balls before completing a 75-ball hundred.
Head eventually departed for 112 off 84 balls, a knock laced with 15 fours and three sixes.
Feat
One of Head's most destructive knocks
Having taken 75 balls, Head hammered his third-fastest ODI century, as per Cricinfo.
He took just 59 balls to touch the three-figure mark in the 2023 World Cup affair against New Zealand in Dharamsala.
In 2022, Head required 70 balls to score a hundred against Pakistan in Lahore.
Head's efforts in the aforementioned game also marked the fastest ton by an Aussie batter against Zimbabwe.
Stats
Eighth ton in the format
Head now has eight tons and 17 fifties across 81 ODI matches.
The batter has now raced to 3,123 runs at an average of 43.98.
Head's overall strike rate of 106.47 is the fourth-best among batters with at least 3,000 runs.
1,782 of his runs have come in away ODIs at 44.55 (100s: 4, 50s: 10).