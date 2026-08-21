Badminton: Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand secure medal at World Championships
What's the story
India's badminton duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have made history by securing a medal at the World Championships. The unseeded pair achieved this feat after overcoming China's Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian in a thrilling women's doubles quarterfinal match on Friday. The victory, which came after a hard-fought battle lasting one hour and nine minutes, guarantees them at least a bronze medal.
Milestone moment
A historic win for Treesa and Gayatri
The win by Treesa and Gayatri is a major milestone in Indian women's doubles badminton.
The last time India won a medal in this category at the World Championships was in 2011, when Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa bagged bronze in London.
The unseeded Indian pair came into the match with a 0-3 head-to-head record against their Chinese opponents but managed to turn it around.
Comeback trail
The duo's journey to the semifinals
Backed by strong home support, Treesa and Gayatri fought back from a slow start to take control of the match.
They lost the first game but came back stronger in the second, showcasing their attacking prowess with improved smashes and net play.
The semifinal appearance is yet another major milestone for this duo who have already tasted success on the international circuit.
Past successes
Successes on the international circuit
Treesa and Gayatri have been successful on the international circuit before.
They reached the All England Open semifinals in 2022 and 2023, won bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and broke into the world's top 10 at the start of last year.
However, their progress was halted earlier this year when Treesa suffered a serious ankle injury during training for Asia Badminton Championships and Uber Cup.
Rehabilitation journey
Treesa's injury and the duo's comeback story
Treesa's injury occurred when she accidentally stepped on Gayatri's foot during practice, twisting her ankle. An MRI revealed two high-grade muscle tears and two ligament tears, forcing her into a long rehabilitation program.
The duo eventually made their comeback at the Indonesia Open before competing at the US Open.
They won the Philippine International Challenge earlier this month, further proving their return to form.