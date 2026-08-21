Badminton: Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand secure medal at World Championships

The win by Treesa and Gayatri is a major milestone in Indian women's doubles badminton.

The last time India won a medal in this category at the World Championships was in 2011, when Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa bagged bronze in London.

The unseeded Indian pair came into the match with a 0-3 head-to-head record against their Chinese opponents but managed to turn it around.