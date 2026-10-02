Thomas Tuchel refuses to rule out players outside top-flight football

The sanctions for Manchester City are yet to be determined, but they could face expulsion from the league, points deductions, or fines.

Despite the verdict, Tuchel remains open-minded about his selection process.

He said he would always try to pick the best team for each occasion and tournament, without ruling out players not in their country's top flight.

"I would always try to pick the best team for the camp, for the occasion, for the tournament. I will never rule out that because they don't play in the top flight in their country. We need to look at it case by case," he told reporters.