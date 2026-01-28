Two-year-old snooker prodigy breaks Guinness World Records: Details here

A two-year-old boy from Manchester, Jude Owens, has entered the Guinness World Records ﻿, becoming the youngest to perform two trick shots in snooker. The toddler achieved this feat on October 12 last year when he successfully executed a pool bank shot at the age of two years and 302 days. Just five weeks earlier, Jude had already set another record by completing a snooker double pot at two years and 261 days old.

Early signs Journey to becoming a snooker sensation Jude's father, Luke Owens, first noticed his son's natural talent for snooker at home. The game quickly became the toddler's hobby. "I think I realized once he put the cue through his fingers and it was dead natural the way he did it," said Luke in a video posted by the Guinness World Records. To help Jude reach the table, they initially used bar stools but now use a stool that was originally used for cooking.

Milestones Special sponsorship in snooker Notably, Jude has received a special walk-out entrance at the 2025 UK Championship by the authority on world records. He is also the youngest person to have a sponsorship in the sport. "I started playing when I was 10, and obviously Jude started playing when he was two. But I'd say Jude's got a lot more natural ability than myself," said Luke, reflecting on his son's extraordinary talent.

