Two-year-old snooker prodigy breaks Guinness World Records: Details here
What's the story
A two-year-old boy from Manchester, Jude Owens, has entered the Guinness World Records, becoming the youngest to perform two trick shots in snooker. The toddler achieved this feat on October 12 last year when he successfully executed a pool bank shot at the age of two years and 302 days. Just five weeks earlier, Jude had already set another record by completing a snooker double pot at two years and 261 days old.
Early signs
Journey to becoming a snooker sensation
Jude's father, Luke Owens, first noticed his son's natural talent for snooker at home. The game quickly became the toddler's hobby. "I think I realized once he put the cue through his fingers and it was dead natural the way he did it," said Luke in a video posted by the Guinness World Records. To help Jude reach the table, they initially used bar stools but now use a stool that was originally used for cooking.
Milestones
Special sponsorship in snooker
Notably, Jude has received a special walk-out entrance at the 2025 UK Championship by the authority on world records. He is also the youngest person to have a sponsorship in the sport. "I started playing when I was 10, and obviously Jude started playing when he was two. But I'd say Jude's got a lot more natural ability than myself," said Luke, reflecting on his son's extraordinary talent.
Interests
Passion for snooker, Manchester United
Jude's family revealed that he is a dedicated Manchester United fan and "obsessed" with Bruno Fernandes. Craig Glenday, the editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records, said, "Record-breaking has always belonged to everyone - regardless of age. To see someone as young as Jude display such skill, enthusiasm, and determination is incredibly special." He welcomed the toddler into the Guinness World Records family with excitement.