Sports

2022 U-19 WC: India beat Uganda; Bangladesh, Afghanistan reach quarter-finals

2022 U-19 WC: India beat Uganda; Bangladesh, Afghanistan reach quarter-finals

Written by Sneha Singh Mail Jan 23, 2022, 11:27 am 3 min read

India will next take on Bangladesh in quarters (Photo Credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

The first round of the ongoing 2022 ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup concluded on Saturday as the top two teams from each group qualified for Super League quarter-finals while the bottom two progressed to plate quarter-finals. India finished the group stage as Group B toppers with six points. They recorded a record 325 -run win over Uganda in their last group match.

Context Why does it matter?

In a re-match of the 2020 Under-19 WC final, India will take on Bangladesh in the quarter-finals.

Pakistan defeated Papua New Guinea by nine wickets to set up a knockout match against Australia.

Afghanistan progressed to Super League after defeating Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh recorded a thumping nine-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) via the D/L method to reach the Super League stage.

Match India thrash Uganda

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Batting first, India posted an insurmountable total of 405/5 in 50 overs. Raj Bawa scored an unbeaten 162 while Angkrish Raghuvanshi contributed with 144 runs. Pascal Murungi picked three wickets for Uganda while conceding 72 runs. In response, Uganda managed 79/10 in 19.4 overs. Pascal Murungi top-scored for Uganda with 34 runs. Nishant Sindhu picked a four-wicket haul. Rajvardhan Hangargekar bagged two wickets.

Records Records tumble in India's match

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Bawa recorded the highest score in the tournament by surpassing England's Tom Brest (154*). Bawa's 162* is the highest individual score by an Indian in the tournament's history. The previous record was held by Shikhar Dhawan (155*, 2004). India posted their second-highest score in the history of the tournament against Uganda (405). India's highest score in the event came in 2004 against Scotland 425/3.

Quote Indian captain Nishant Sidhu speaks after the match

After recording the thumping win over Uganda, India's stand-in skipper Sidhu said, "We are working on our strengths. Our batters are giving us good starts. Our bowlers are also doing well. We try to note a few things and execute in the games."

Schedule Super League quarter-final fixtures

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

England will take on South Africa on January 26 at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua. Sri Lanka will be up against Afghanistan on January 27 in the second quarter-finals at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. Pakistan will lock horns with Australia on January 28 at the Vivian Richards stadium. India and Bangladesh will cross swords on January 29 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Fixtures Plate quarter-final fixtures

UAE will face Uganda on January 25 at the Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad. Ireland will take on Canada on January 25 at the Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad. Zimbabwe and Scotland will square off against each other on January 26 at the Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad. West Indies will lock horns with PNG on January 26 at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin.