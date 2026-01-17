U19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra's heroics helps India beat Bangladesh

In a thrilling encounter at Bulawayo, India defeated Bangladesh by 18 runs in their second match of the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup . The game was marred by rain interruptions, but that didn't stop Vihaan Malhotra from leading India's revival with his stellar bowling performance. Bangladesh were well on course for victory at one stage but collapsed dramatically, losing their last eight wickets for just 40 runs.

Match details India's batting struggles and rain interruptions India, batting first, had a shaky start with two wickets falling in the third over. However, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Abhigyan Kundu both contributed significantly to India's innings. Despite their efforts, India were bowled out for 238 runs, and rain interrupted play for the first time. The match was then reduced to 49 overs per side due to this interruption.

Game shift Bangladesh's revised target and Malhotra's impact After another rain break, the players were off the field for a long time, further reducing overs. When play resumed, Bangladesh's target was revised to 165 in 29 overs. They looked set to chase it down comfortably at one stage but Malhotra changed the game with his bowling. He broke a crucial partnership, and then Khilan Patel took out half-centurion Azizul Hakim Tamim, putting Bangladesh under pressure.

Final blow Henil Patel secures victory for India Malhotra and Patel continued to take wickets at regular intervals, with Henil Patel claiming the final wicket of Bangladesh's innings. This sealed India's victory by 18 runs in a rain-affected match. The win continued India's successful run in the tournament. Malhotra's brilliant bowling performance was instrumental in turning the tide of the game in favor of India.

