UAE cricket captain Muhammad Waseem has been fined and handed a demerit point (Image Source: X/@ICC)

ICC penalizes Muhammad Waseem for biased umpiring remark in Nepal

By Rajdeep Saha 08:05 pm Apr 23, 202608:05 pm

What's the story

UAE cricket captain Muhammad Waseem has been fined 15% of his match fee and awarded one demerit point for saying the umpiring was biased during the second T20I against Nepal in Kirtipur. The penalty was imposed after Waseem openly criticized the decision at the presentation ceremony following UAE's eight-wicket defeat. He was dismissed LBW on the first ball of the match and immediately expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision, saying that the ball was swinging down the leg side.