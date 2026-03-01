Will Pakistan's Bangladesh tour go ahead amid geopolitical tensions?

The upcoming ODI series between Bangladesh and Pakistan is shrouded in uncertainty due to rising geopolitical tensions. The matches are scheduled for next week in Dhaka, but recent developments in the Middle East have raised concerns. The three-match series is seen as a key preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup, but its fate now hangs in balance amid these global events.

Impact on matches Series to go ahead if travel risks are minimal The recent US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, followed by Tehran's retaliatory attacks on several regional countries, have cast a shadow over the series. According to Geo Super, the tour will only go ahead if these geopolitical developments don't pose serious travel risks or security threats. Pakistan is due to arrive in Dhaka on March 9 for the matches scheduled at Sher-e Bangla National Cricket Stadium from March 11-15.

Travel concerns Resumption of direct flights between Bangladesh and Pakistan Direct flights between Bangladesh and Pakistan resumed earlier this year after a long hiatus. However, transit routes through Dubai and Doha are also available via international airlines. These locations are heavily affected by the ongoing Gulf conflict.

