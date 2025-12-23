Will Pat Cummins be available for 2026 T20 World Cup? 

Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins will not be seen in the remaining Ashes matches. This was confirmed by head coach Andrew McDonald after Australia's squad for the MCG Boxing Day Test was announced on Tuesday. The decision comes as a precautionary measure for Cummins's long-term health, especially considering his recent recovery from a lumbar stress reaction injury.

Recovery journey Cummins's recovery and performance in Ashes Cummins was diagnosed with a lumbar stress reaction after the West Indies tour. However, he made a strong comeback during an aggressive rehab program and performed well in Adelaide, taking six wickets as Australia won by 82 runs. McDonald praised Cummins's efforts, saying "he's pulled up fine" but emphasized that they had previously discussed the risks associated with his return to play. Notably, Cummins had missed the first two Tests of the ongoing series.

Future prospects Australia's T20 World Cup squad selection Despite his limited participation in the Ashes, McDonald acknowledged the significant effort put in by all to get Cummins back on the field. He also revealed that Cummins's injury has affected Australia's pace resources depth, with Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott also ruled out of the Ashes. As for the upcoming T20 World Cup squad, McDonald said further medical advice would be sought regarding Cummins's inclusion.

Statement Here's what McDonald said "That'll be an assessment," McDonald said of Cummins' T20 World Cup chances. "I'm assuming he'll have a check-in scan at some point and gather more information around where his back is at... looking forward to the World Cup, whether he'll be there or not. I can't really say. It's quite grey at the moment. We're hopeful," the head coach added.