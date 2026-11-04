5 iconic moments in India's ODI World Cup history
What's the story
With the next ICC ODI World Cup less than a year away, Indian cricket fans will once again hope for glory. Over the decades, the tournament has delivered moments that are etched in the annals of Indian cricket. As the countdown to the next edition begins, take a look at five unforgettable moments that define India's World Cup history.
#5
Virat Kohli reaches 50th ODI ton, 2023
Virat Kohli scripted history during India's semi-final against New Zealand at the 2023 ODI World Cup.
At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, he scored an outstanding 117 off 113 deliveries, registering his 50th ODI century.
With this, Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record of 49 ODI tons.
Kohli achieved the milestone in a packed stadium, with Tendulkar himself watching from the stands and lauding his successor.
#4
Sachin Tendulkar's six off Shoaib Akhtar, 2003
Nearly 20 years before this game, the Master Blaster was hammering the bowlers in South Africa.
India's group-stage clash against Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup in Centurion saw Tendulkar's breathtaking counterattack.
Facing a fired-up Shoaib Akhtar, who was bowling at around 155kph regularly, Tendulkar hammered him for an audacious six.
The shot was an iconic uppercut that went over the third man for a six, sending the crowd into a frenzy.
#3
Venkatesh Prasad's fiery response to Aamer Sohail, 1996
India's quarter-final against Pakistan in the 1996 World Cup in Bengaluru produced one of the most riveting on-field exchanges.
Pakistan batter Aamer Sohail struck Venkatesh Prasad for a boundary and gestured toward the boundary.
Prasad responded by knocking Sohail's stumps over on the very next delivery and pointing him toward the pavilion.
The moment captured the intensity of an India-Pakistan World Cup clash.
#2
Kapil Dev takes stunning catch to dismiss Viv Richards, 1983
In 1983, Kapil Dev's Team India defied the odds to lift the ODI World Cup trophy.
The triumph was built on several remarkable moments, with then skipper Kapil Dev's catch to dismiss Viv Richards becoming one.
Kapil sprinted backward from mid-wicket to complete a stunning catch. The dismissal shifted the momentum, as India went on to defeat the mighty West Indies by 43 runs at Lord's.
#1
Dhoni finishes off in style, 2011
This one is perhaps the most iconic shot in Indian cricket history.
"Dhoni finishes off in style, and a magnificent strike into the crowd; India lift the World Cup after 28 years!" enthused an elated Ravi Shastri on air in 2011.
With India chasing 275, Dhoni walked in at 3/114 and rebuilt the chase with Gautam Gambhir.
Then came the winning shot! Dhoni and his long-on six helped India win their second ODI World Cup, as the entire nation celebrated.