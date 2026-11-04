5 iconic moments in India's ODI World Cup history

Nearly 20 years before this game, the Master Blaster was hammering the bowlers in South Africa.

India's group-stage clash against Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup in Centurion saw Tendulkar's breathtaking counterattack.

Facing a fired-up Shoaib Akhtar, who was bowling at around 155kph regularly, Tendulkar hammered him for an audacious six.

The shot was an iconic uppercut that went over the third man for a six, sending the crowd into a frenzy.