US Open: Alexander Zverev survives five-set thriller against Lorenzo Sonego

Despite a shaky start with some forehand errors, Zverev improved his game. He created 22 break chances and converted five of them.

The German star had a win percentage of 77 on his second serve.

While Sonego fired 16 aces, Zverev committed 8 double-faults.

After the match, Zverev praised Sonego for his incredible performance and admitted that this was the longest first-round match he had ever played.