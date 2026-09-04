US Open: Alexander Zverev survives thriller against Quentin Halys

Zverev, the reigning French Open champion, took an early lead in the match with a break.

However, Halys fought back hard in the second set to level things up.

The match was played at Arthur Ashe Stadium and kept fans on their toes as both players put up a tough fight.

Despite his frustrations after losing an early break in the third set and trailing 1-4 against Halys, Zverev managed to draw level and force a tiebreaker.