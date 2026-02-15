USA's Monank Patel floors Namibia, completes 1,000 T20I runs: Stats
What's the story
In a thrilling T20 World Cup encounter, the United States team posted a competitive score of 199/4 against Namibia. The match is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. USA captain Monank Patel, who had been struggling for form recently, scored an impressive half-century. He opened the innings and scored a quickfire 52 off just 30 balls with three fours and as many sixes.
Performance
Patel shines with a valiant 68-run opening stand
Patel and fellow opener Shayan Jahangir added 68 runs for the 1st wicket. Jahangir perished in the 7th over after scoring 22 runs. Thereafter, Patel and Saiteja Mukkamalla were part of a 21-run stand. Patel got out in the 11th over with USA getting reduced to 89/2. It was a composed knock from the USA skipper. Willem Myburgh dismissed Patel.
Runs
Patel slams his 7th T20I fifty, 2nd in T20 WC
Patel has surpassed 1,000 runs in T20Is. His 30-ball 52 saw him race to a tally of 1,011 runs from 47 matches (40 innings). Patel struck his 7th T20I fifty. He also owns a ton. In ICC T20 World Cup, Patel now has 157 runs from six matches. He registered his 2nd fifty. He averages 26.06 with his strike rate being 133.05.