USA's Monank Patel floors Namibia, completes 1,000 T20I runs: Stats

In a thrilling T20 World Cup encounter, the United States team posted a competitive score of 199/4 against Namibia. The match is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. USA captain Monank Patel, who had been struggling for form recently, scored an impressive half-century. He opened the innings and scored a quickfire 52 off just 30 balls with three fours and as many sixes.