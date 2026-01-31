Usman Khan shines versus Australia, slams his second T20I fifty 

Pakistan were decently placed at 76/3 when Usman arrived to bat. He joined forces with his skipper Salman Agha, who also dominated the Aussies with his fiery 76-run knock . The duo added 49 runs before Afgha departed. However, Usman found another potent partner in Shadab Khan (28*) as the duo added 63 runs. Usman completed his fifty in the final over before being dismissed.

Stats

A look at his stats

Usman's 36-ball 53 was laced with four fours and two sixes. The southpaw has now raced to 414 runs from 31 T20Is at an average of 19.71 (SR: 120.69). Meanwhile, both of his T20I fifties have come against the Aussies. Overall, the keeper-batter has completed 2,267 runs from 89 T20 games at 30.63 (SR: 143.57). This includes five hundreds and nine fifties.