Australia's Usman Khawaja records his 10th Test duck: Key stats
What's the story
Australia's Usman Khawaja recorded a 2-ball duck on Day 2 of the 4th Ashes Test in Melbourne on Saturday. Khawaja, who came out to bat at number six in the third innings, failed to open his account on another difficult day for batters. Australia scored 152/10 in the 1st innings, England responded with 110/10. Australia managed 132/10 in the 3rd innings before England won.
Information
Khawaja dismissed while going for a hook shot
Josh Tongue dismissed Khawaja in the 22nd over of Australia's 2nd innings. A well-directed short ball saw Khawaja playing a hook shot instinctively. He took his eyes off a bit and was on one leg, deriving the top-edge which went straight to fine leg.
Ducks
5th duck on home soil for Khawaja
After scoring 29 in the 1st innings, Khawaja bagged a duck thereafter. With this, he has now registered 10 ducks in the longest format for Australia. As many as 5 of his ducks have come on home soil, as per ESPNcricinfo. Versus England, Khawaja owns 2 ducks in his Ashes career. After 87 games (157 innings), he has 6,206 runs at 43.09.