Australia's Usman Khawaja records his 10th Test duck: Key stats

Josh Tongue dismissed Khawaja in the 22nd over of Australia's 2nd innings. A well-directed short ball saw Khawaja playing a hook shot instinctively. He took his eyes off a bit and was on one leg, deriving the top-edge which went straight to fine leg.

Ducks

5th duck on home soil for Khawaja

After scoring 29 in the 1st innings, Khawaja bagged a duck thereafter. With this, he has now registered 10 ducks in the longest format for Australia. As many as 5 of his ducks have come on home soil, as per ESPNcricinfo. Versus England, Khawaja owns 2 ducks in his Ashes career. After 87 games (157 innings), he has 6,206 runs at 43.09.