In his message to Greenberg, Khawaja said, "We accept knowledge as a team that we knew we were ball tampering by artificially altering the condition of the ball in South Africa in 2018."

He added that it didn't matter if it was sandpaper or other means, as they took full responsibility for their actions as a team.

The former Test opener also expressed regret over the price paid by Steven Smith, Cameron Bancroft, and David Warner for the sake of the team.