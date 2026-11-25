Usman Khawaja offers 'peace deal' to Cricket Australia over Sandpapergate
What's the story
Former Test opener Usman Khawaja has proposed a "peace deal" to Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Todd Greenberg in a bid to put an end to the infamous Sandpapergate scandal. The proposal was revealed during an appearance on The Grade Cricketer podcast. It comes after Khawaja's recent memoir reignited discussions around the ball-tampering incident that rocked Australian cricket in 2018.
Proposal details
We took full responsibility for our actions: Khawaja
In his message to Greenberg, Khawaja said, "We accept knowledge as a team that we knew we were ball tampering by artificially altering the condition of the ball in South Africa in 2018."
He added that it didn't matter if it was sandpaper or other means, as they took full responsibility for their actions as a team.
The former Test opener also expressed regret over the price paid by Steven Smith, Cameron Bancroft, and David Warner for the sake of the team.
Uncertain reply
Greenberg uncertain about Khawaja's proposal
Khawaja revealed that Greenberg was uncertain about his proposal.
"He said, 'yeah, look, I'm not sure. I'll get in touch with the other parties and I'll let you know. But I'm not sure if this is going to fly,'" Khawaja recounted on the podcast.
Despite the uncertainty, Greenberg appreciated their efforts, saying "at least we can look each other in the eye and say that we are trying everything possible."
Stance
The ongoing debate around Sandpapergate
Khawaja has remained firm on his account of the ball-tampering plot during the 2018 South Africa tour.
He believes that the entire playing group was aware of this scheme and should have taken collective responsibility, instead of letting Smith, Bancroft and Warner face the music alone.
However, Pat Cummins and other bowlers have denied any knowledge of this plan.
Reaction
No issue with Cummins remaining captain, says Khawaja
Khawaja expressed his disappointment over Cummins's response during a 68-minute press conference last week.
He said he was surprised by the way Cummins attacked him personally.
Despite this, Khawaja clarified that he has no issues with Cummins continuing as Test captain, saying, "I always wanted Pat to remain captain. This was never about Pat or Pat losing his captaincy."
Controversy
How the controversy has shaped
The Sandpapergate controversy, which rocked Australian cricket in 2018, resurfaced after revelations in Khawaja's recently released autobiography.
He questioned how many people in the Australian dressing room knew about the ball-tampering plan. While the allegations drew mixed reactions, Cummins denied the claims.
Bancroft, who was caught using sandpaper to change the ball's condition, claimed that knowledge of this scheme extended beyond him and other senior players.