Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included in India's Asian Games probables list
What's the story
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a 15-year-old prodigy, has been named in India's 30-member probables list for the upcoming Asian Games. The left-handed batter made a mark in IPL 2026 by scoring an impressive 776 runs in 16 matches while striking at 230-plus. The All India Senior Men's Selection Committee took note of his performance and included him in India's 30-member probables list for the continental event scheduled from September 19 to October 4.
Squad dynamics
Gill and Suryakumar excluded
Notably, T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav and Test/ODI skipper Shubman Gill have been excluded from the probables list. The BCCI has already sent the list to the Indian Olympic Association for the Games in Aichi-Nagoya. The men's cricket event will be held from September 24 to October 3, while India's home white-ball series against West Indies will run from September 27 to October 17.
Prospect
Will Bumrah make it to the squad
With Gill likely to lead the team in ODIs, he hasn't been picked for the Asian Games. Suryakumar's absence from the Asian Games longlist isn't surprising as he is not in contention for the 2028 T20 World Cup or Los Angeles Olympics. Jasprit Bumrah has also made it to the longlist but is unlikely to travel due to prioritizing ODI format with next year's World Cup scheduled in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.
Team composition
Full list of probables
The probables list includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Ayush Badoni, Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Vipraj Nigam Nigam, Harshit Rana, Yash Thakur, Washington Sundar.