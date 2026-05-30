Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included in India's Asian Games probables list

Notably, T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav and Test/ODI skipper Shubman Gill have been excluded from the probables list. The BCCI has already sent the list to the Indian Olympic Association for the Games in Aichi-Nagoya. The men's cricket event will be held from September 24 to October 3, while India's home white-ball series against West Indies will run from September 27 to October 17.

Prospect

Will Bumrah make it to the squad

With Gill likely to lead the team in ODIs, he hasn't been picked for the Asian Games. Suryakumar's absence from the Asian Games longlist isn't surprising as he is not in contention for the 2028 T20 World Cup or Los Angeles Olympics. Jasprit Bumrah has also made it to the longlist but is unlikely to travel due to prioritizing ODI format with next year's World Cup scheduled in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.