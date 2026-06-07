Virat Kohli spoke to me like elder brother: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Stellar season

Sooryavanshi's stellar season and first India call-up

Sooryavanshi had a stellar season in IPL 2026, scoring a whopping 776 runs at an impressive strike rate of 237.31. His performance not only earned him the Orange Cap award but also earned him his first senior India call-up for the upcoming series against Ireland and England. "I was a fan of RCB before. Actually, I was a big fan of Virat Kohli. When Virat bhaiya placed his hand on my shoulder like that and when he was talking to me, it actually felt like a dream come true," said Sooryavanshi in an interview with Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder.