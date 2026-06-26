Ireland vs India: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his debut?

Selection criteria

Kotak praises Sooryavanshi's talent

Ahead of the match, Kotak said, "Vaibhav is very talented, there is no doubt. And the way he has batted in the IPL and all the other games, there is no need to say that he has got a lot of natural abilities." He added that even though Sooryavanshi's extraordinary talent was evident from his performance against experienced bowlers like Jofra Archer in IPL matches.