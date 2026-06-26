Ireland vs India: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his debut?
What's the story
The Indian team management is not rushing to include 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the Playing XI for the first T20I against Ireland. Ahead of the opener in Belfast, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said that while Sooryavanshi is a talented player, an in-form player won't be dropped to fast-track his debut. The final decision on the XI will be taken by head coach Gautam Gambhir and new captain Shreyas Iyer.
Anticipation builds
Sooryavanshi on verge of making history
If selected, Sooryavanshi would become the youngest cricketer to represent India at the international level in both men's and women's cricket. The Bihar-born player has been one of India's most promising young talents after two impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons. Kotak acknowledged Sooryavanshi's immense talent but stressed that the team's best interest comes first, not emotional decisions.
Selection criteria
Kotak praises Sooryavanshi's talent
Ahead of the match, Kotak said, "Vaibhav is very talented, there is no doubt. And the way he has batted in the IPL and all the other games, there is no need to say that he has got a lot of natural abilities." He added that even though Sooryavanshi's extraordinary talent was evident from his performance against experienced bowlers like Jofra Archer in IPL matches.
No rush
Talent doesn't guarantee a place, says Kotak
Kotak reiterated that talent alone doesn't guarantee an immediate debut. He said, "If he plays, great. If he doesn't play, that is also great because he is part of the Indian team." The batting coach emphasized that they don't want to be unfair to a player who has already established themselves.
Equal footing
No special treatment for Sooryavanshi
Despite Sooryavanshi's age being a hot topic ahead of the Ireland series, Kotak assured that the teenager won't get any special treatment from the management. He said their focus is on making sure he feels at home in the dressing room and enjoys his time with senior players. Kotak also praised BCCI's pathway system for making transitions smoother for young players like Sooryavanshi.
Record
Who is India's youngest debutant in international cricket?
Sooryavanshi (15y 91d*) is set to become India's youngest-ever player in international cricket. As of now, Sachin Tendulkar remains India's youngest debutant in both Tests and ODIs. He made his international debut in the 1981 Karachi Test against Pakistan, aged 16 years and 205 days. Over a month later, Tendulkar made his ODI debut (16y 238d). Meanwhile, Washington Sundar is India's youngest T20I debutant, having made his debut in 2017 (18 years and 80 days).