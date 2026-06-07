Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's parents accompany him on international tours? Details
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly asked the parents of 15-year-old cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to travel with him on the upcoming tours to the UK and Sri Lanka. The request comes after national selectors included Sooryavanshi in India's T20I squad. If he debuts, the 15-year-old will be India's youngest player, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of debuting at 16 years and 205 days.
Special arrangements
BCCI secretary confirms decision
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the board's decision to allow Sooryavanshi's parents to accompany the team on tours. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "He was selected to go with the senior team from the India A team to Sri Lanka." Saikia explained that since Sooryavanshi is still a minor, it is appropriate for his parents or family members to accompany him on such trips.
Parental support
BCCI's intention to help Sooryavanshi settle in senior team
Saikia further added, "Also, if his parents want to go to England and Ireland with him, then we will make arrangements for their travel." He stressed the board's intention to help the young cricketer adjust with senior players. "This is not something we allow all parents to do," he clarified, adding that this decision was made considering Sooryavanshi's age and comfort level in an adult environment.
Rising star
Sooryavanshi's hard-hitting ability earns him national call-up
Sooryavanshi's stellar performances have earned him a spot in the national team. He has scored over 1,000 runs in just 23 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at a strike rate of 228.95. His hard-hitting ability and composure under pressure have made him a strong contender for the T20I opening slot. Notably, Sooryavanshi swept five awards for his IPL 2026 exploits. Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said, "I think he has just picked himself, really."
Information
Sooryavanshi's historic season
After the IPL 2026 final, Sooryavanshi won the Orange Cap for scoring 776 runs, the Super Striker award for his strike rate of 237.3, the Most Sixes award for hitting a record 72 sixes in a single IPL season, the Most Valuable Player award, and the Emerging Player award.