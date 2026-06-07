Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's parents accompany him on international tours? Details

Parental support

BCCI's intention to help Sooryavanshi settle in senior team

Saikia further added, "Also, if his parents want to go to England and Ireland with him, then we will make arrangements for their travel." He stressed the board's intention to help the young cricketer adjust with senior players. "This is not something we allow all parents to do," he clarified, adding that this decision was made considering Sooryavanshi's age and comfort level in an adult environment.