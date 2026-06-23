'Speechless': 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dons Team India jersey

Journey

Sooryavanshi in Team India jersey

In a video shared by the BCCI on X, Sooryavanshi was seen expressing his excitement about wearing the Indian jersey for the first time. He said, "Words cannot explain it. The reason I picked up a bat from day one and went to the cricket ground for practice, today that dream was fulfilled." He further added that seeing the jersey made him smile uncontrollably, as he never imagined this moment would come true.