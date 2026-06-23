'Speechless': 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dons Team India jersey
What's the story
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old batting prodigy, is all set to make history with his Team India debut. The Rajasthan Royals batter, who has been shattering records across formats, earned his maiden call-up ahead of the upcoming T20I series in Ireland, starting June 26. Ahead of this momentous occasion, Sooryavanshi shared his thoughts on what it means to don the Indian jersey.
Journey
Sooryavanshi in Team India jersey
In a video shared by the BCCI on X, Sooryavanshi was seen expressing his excitement about wearing the Indian jersey for the first time. He said, "Words cannot explain it. The reason I picked up a bat from day one and went to the cricket ground for practice, today that dream was fulfilled." He further added that seeing the jersey made him smile uncontrollably, as he never imagined this moment would come true.
Twitter Post
WATCH: BCCI shares the video
Ladies & Gentlemen— BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2026
The moment the nation has been waiting for has arrived!
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in #TeamIndia jersey. Witness this incredibly special moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sUUytFMPVw
Pathway
Stellar IPL 2026 season
Sooryavanshi had a stellar IPL 2026 season, scoring 776 runs in 16 innings at an impressive strike rate of 237.30 and an average of 48.50. His performance included one century and five half-centuries. The young player also broke Chris Gayle's record for most sixes in a single IPL season. He swept the post-season accolades, claiming the Most Valuable Player (MVP), Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker, Orange Cap, and Super Sixes of the Season awards.
Recent form
Record-breaking run ahead of debut
Sooryavanshi's last appearance before his international debut was in the 50-over Tri-Nation A series in Sri Lanka. He scored an impressive 94 off just 29 balls in the final, helping India A clinch the title. The left-handed batter broke the record for the fastest half-century in List A cricket. Now, Sooryavanshi would want to light up the two T20Is against Ireland, set to be played in Belfast on June 26 and 28, respectively.
Do you know?
India's youngest-ever debutant?
Sooryavanshi has a golden chance to become the first cricketer to represent India before his 16th birthday. He is set to go past legend Sachin Tendulkar, who was 16 years and 205 days old on his Test debut.