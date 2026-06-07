Sooryavanshi made waves in IPL 2026

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dreams to represent India across fromats

By Parth Dhall 08:12 pm Jun 07, 202608:12 pm

What's the story

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old teen prodigy, is set to make his debut in international cricket. The young batter, who made waves in IPL 2026, was recently named in India's T20I squad for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England as well as the Asian Games. Sooryavanshi is now on the brink of becoming India's youngest debutant across formats. But he doesn't want to be a one-format player.