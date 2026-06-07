15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dreams to represent India across fromats
What's the story
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old teen prodigy, is set to make his debut in international cricket. The young batter, who made waves in IPL 2026, was recently named in India's T20I squad for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England as well as the Asian Games. Sooryavanshi is now on the brink of becoming India's youngest debutant across formats. But he doesn't want to be a one-format player.
Future goals
'Dream is to represent India in all formats'
After his maiden India call-up, Sooryavanshi reiterated his ambition to play all formats of the game. "Mujhe red-ball cricket khelna hai kyunki main laal ball se practice karta hoon. Mera sapna teeno formats mein Bharat ke liye khelne ka hai (I want to play red-ball cricket because I practice with the red ball. My dream is to represent India in all three formats)," he told Rajasthan Royals.
Format adaptation
Changing batting style according to demands
Sooryavanshi also spoke about how he would adapt his batting style according to the demands of different formats. He said, "Har format ki apni alag demand hoti hai. Is format mein main isi tareeke se batting karta hoon kyunki yahan iski zarurat hai. Red-ball cricket mein jo zarurat hogi, uske hisaab se main apni batting ko badalunga (every format has its own demand. I play attacking cricket in T20s since it requires that game. I will change my game according to red-ball cricket)," he added.
Twitter Post
Here's the full video
A honest, wholesome conversation with IPL’s MVP, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 💝 pic.twitter.com/8jgFmWsKtw— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 7, 2026
IPL success
Stellar IPL season
Sooryavanshi had a stellar IPL 2026 season, scoring 776 runs at an incredible strike rate of 237.30. The Bihar-born prodigy also swept the post-season awards, claiming an unprecedented haul that included the Most Valuable Player (MVP), Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker, Orange Cap, and the Super Sixes of the Season awards. Sooryavanshi hit 72 sixes, breaking Chris Gayle's record (59) of hitting the most in a season.