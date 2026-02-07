Vaibhav Suryavanshi will play for India one day: Father

Vaibhav Suryavanshi , the 14-year-old batting prodigy from India, has been making waves in the cricketing world. His father, Sanjiv Suryavanshi, is optimistic that his son's stellar performance in the Under-19 World Cup could soon lead to a senior team call-up. After India's title victory, he expressed immense pride in Vaibhav's historic final innings of 175 runs and its impact on Bihar and India as a whole.

Parental pride 'Historic' final innings Sanjiv Suryavanshi expressed his pride over India's sixth U19 World Cup win. The star of the show was none other than 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who scored a blistering 175 off just 80 balls. "Every player played well; they played well throughout the tournament, and what Vaibhav did today was historic," he told ANI. He added that the family is overwhelmed with pride and believes their son's hard work will eventually take him to the highest level of cricket.

Personal connection 'Double happiness' Sanjiv Suryavanshi also shared his deep emotional connection with cricket. He recalled watching the 1983 World Cup as a child and now witnessing his own son win a World Cup trophy brings him double the happiness. He said, "He has brought fame to Patiala and India, and he has contributed well in all matches." With the blessings of Bihar and all the country, he is doing hard work, and he will definitely play for India one day," he said.

Team triumph India's 6th U19 World Cup title India won the men's Under-19 cricket World Cup for the sixth time on February 6. The team, led by Ayush Mhatre, scored a massive 411/9 and bowled out England for 311. Vaibhav Suryavanshi was instrumental in this victory with his stunning innings of 175 runs. He reached his century in just 55 balls, becoming the youngest centurion in Under-19 World Cup history.

