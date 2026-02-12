Vaibhav Suryavanshi set to play DY Patil T20 tournament: Details

Vaibhav Suryavanshi , the 14-year-old cricket prodigy, is set to participate in the DY Patil T20 tournament in Navi Mumbai. The event is one of India's most competitive corporate T20 leagues and will be held just weeks ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) . According to Cricbuzz's sources close to both the player and organizers, discussions are nearing completion with a high probability of Suryavanshi's participation.

Tournament details About the DY Patil T20 tournament The DY Patil T20 tournament kicks off on February 23 and attracts several marquee players. The event is especially popular as it takes place just before the IPL season, allowing players to get into the groove for the upcoming league. Last year, several high-profile cricketers participated in this competitive tournament.

Rising star Suryavanshi's breakthrough performance at the U-19 World Cup Suryavanshi recently had a stellar outing at the Under-19 World Cup, scoring an impressive 175 off just 80 balls in the final against England. His performance helped India win by 100 runs and earned him both Player of the Match and Player of the Series honors. He has been making waves in domestic cricket as well, smashing a plethora of records.

