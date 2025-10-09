World number 204 Valentin Vacherot makes history at Shanghai Masters

In a stunning turn of events, world number 204 Valentin Vacherot has defeated world number 11 Holger Rune to reach the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters. The win makes him the lowest-ranked player to reach an ATP 1000 semi-final in the last 26 years. The historic match saw Vacherot come from behind after losing the first set to win with scores of 2-6, 7-6 (4), and 6-4.

Pathway Vacherot's incredible journey and potential Djokovic showdown Vacherot's journey to the semi-finals has been nothing short of remarkable. The 26-year-old qualifier has already defeated Alexander Bublik, Tomas Machac, and Tallon Griekspoor this week. His victory over Rune makes him the first qualifier in history to reach the Shanghai semi-finals. The player is now set to take on Serbian maestro and 24-time Grand Slam winner, Novak Djokovic, in what would be a highly anticipated match-up.

Ranking impact Historic achievement for Vacherot Vacherot's stunning performance at the Shanghai Masters has not only made history but also secured him a spot in the world's top 100 for the first time. He is now the second-lowest ranked player in ATP history to reach a Masters tournament semi-final. His feat comes over two decades after Chris Woodruff reached the Indian Wells semi-finals as world number 555 in 1999.