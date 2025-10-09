World number 204 Valentin Vacherot makes history at Shanghai Masters
What's the story
In a stunning turn of events, world number 204 Valentin Vacherot has defeated world number 11 Holger Rune to reach the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters. The win makes him the lowest-ranked player to reach an ATP 1000 semi-final in the last 26 years. The historic match saw Vacherot come from behind after losing the first set to win with scores of 2-6, 7-6 (4), and 6-4.
Pathway
Vacherot's incredible journey and potential Djokovic showdown
Vacherot's journey to the semi-finals has been nothing short of remarkable. The 26-year-old qualifier has already defeated Alexander Bublik, Tomas Machac, and Tallon Griekspoor this week. His victory over Rune makes him the first qualifier in history to reach the Shanghai semi-finals. The player is now set to take on Serbian maestro and 24-time Grand Slam winner, Novak Djokovic, in what would be a highly anticipated match-up.
Ranking impact
Historic achievement for Vacherot
Vacherot's stunning performance at the Shanghai Masters has not only made history but also secured him a spot in the world's top 100 for the first time. He is now the second-lowest ranked player in ATP history to reach a Masters tournament semi-final. His feat comes over two decades after Chris Woodruff reached the Indian Wells semi-finals as world number 555 in 1999.
Opta stats
Massive records made by Vacherot
Since the inaugural ATP Tour season in 1990, Vacherot has become just the second Monegasque player to reach a semi-final at an ATP-level event, after Jean Rene Lisnard (Chennai 2003). Since 1990, qualifiers (Terence Atmane and Vacherot) have made the semis at consecutive ATP Masters 1000 events for just the second time, after Hamburg-Toronto in 2000 (Andrei Pavel, Harel Levy).