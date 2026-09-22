'False, defamatory': Central Delhi Kings' Vansh Bedi on match-fixing allegations

The allegations stem from an investigation by Tehelka, which claimed that a CSK player leaked sensitive information to a former First-Class cricketer from Delhi.

The latter allegedly sold this information to London-based bookmakers for ₹60 lakh for a match in the 2025 season.

The player, who has played six First-Class matches, told an undercover reporter he made ₹3 crore by selling such information.

The player in question also claimed he could arrange information for the 2026 IPL if his source was bought in the auction.