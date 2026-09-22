'False, defamatory': Central Delhi Kings' Vansh Bedi on match-fixing allegations
What's the story
Central Delhi Kings wicketkeeper-batter Vansh Bedi has denied any involvement in match-fixing during the recently concluded Delhi Premier League (DPL). The denial comes after reports suggested a corrupt approach involving a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player. Bedi called these reports "false and defamatory," asserting that he is not the person referred to in them.
Legal response
Legal action taken by Bedi
Bedi has said that his legal team has already taken civil and criminal action against those behind the alleged defamatory content. He also requested people not to create or share such false information.
"I categorically state that I am not the individual referred to by Ex-Ranji Trophy cricketer Rachit Bhatia in the Tehelka sting operation concerning alleged match-fixing involving a CSK player," he wrote on Instagram.
Controversy
Investigation into corruption allegations
The allegations stem from an investigation by Tehelka, which claimed that a CSK player leaked sensitive information to a former First-Class cricketer from Delhi.
The latter allegedly sold this information to London-based bookmakers for ₹60 lakh for a match in the 2025 season.
The player, who has played six First-Class matches, told an undercover reporter he made ₹3 crore by selling such information.
The player in question also claimed he could arrange information for the 2026 IPL if his source was bought in the auction.
Association's stance
DDCA clarifies stance
The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has also weighed in on the matter.
The association has noted reports of alleged irregularities involving certain players and a franchise associated with DPL.
However, it clarified that these allegations are unverified and have not been established by any competent authority.
"It would be inappropriate to draw conclusions about any individual, player or franchise based solely on such allegations," DDCA said in a statement.
Career highlights
Bedi picked by CSK in IPL 2025 auction
Bedi has been a part of Delhi cricket for a long time. He had previously played for Purani Dilli 6 in the DPL and was picked by CSK in the IPL auction for the 2025 season.
The 2026 season of DPL featured eight teams and ran from July 31 to August 30, with South Delhi Super Starz defeating Central Delhi Kings in the final.