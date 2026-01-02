VHT: Tilak Varma and Mohammed Siraj added to Hyderabad squad

Hyderabad's squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 match against Chandigarh has been bolstered by the inclusion of Indian internationals Tilak Varma and Mohammed Siraj. A team management member confirmed the development to Sportstar. The two players are expected to play a crucial role in Hyderabad's campaign, starting with their match against Chandigarh on January 3.

Leadership change Tilak Varma to captain Hyderabad in upcoming matches Varma will take over the captaincy from CV Milind for the match against Chandigarh and another one against Bengal on January 6. Siraj, who was part of Hyderabad's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 squad, is expected to be available for selection against Jammu and Kashmir on January 8. He had taken seven wickets in four matches during the team's Super League run.

Player updates Varma's limited participation this season This season, Varma has only played one match for Hyderabad. He had appeared against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy 2025 tie at home. Since then, he has been part of India's T20I and ODI squads for the South Africa series. Both Tilak and Siraj are likely to be included in India's squad for the limited-overs series against New Zealand starting January 11.