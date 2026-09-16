Who will replace Varun Chakravarthy at Asian Games? Details here

Chakravarthy was ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan after suffering the injury in the first match.

Nigam, who plays for Delhi Capitals, has taken 13 wickets in 19 matches while striking at 176.40 with the bat. He will likely join India's squad for the Asian Games.

A BCCI source told PTI that "Varun is out for an indefinite period of time," adding that "Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav were the two available options from the long list."