Who will replace Varun Chakravarthy at Asian Games? Details here
What's the story
Young spin-bowling all-rounder Vipraj Nigam is likely to replace the injured Varun Chakravarthy in India's Asian Games men's cricket squad. Chakravarthy was recently ruled out of the Afghanistan T20Is due to a side strain, which is likely to delay his return to the national team. The men's cricket competition at the Asian Games will begin on September 24, with India entering at the quarterfinal stage.
Replacement details
Vipraj Nigam to join India's Asian Games squad
Chakravarthy was ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan after suffering the injury in the first match.
Nigam, who plays for Delhi Capitals, has taken 13 wickets in 19 matches while striking at 176.40 with the bat. He will likely join India's squad for the Asian Games.
A BCCI source told PTI that "Varun is out for an indefinite period of time," adding that "Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav were the two available options from the long list."
Information
A look at his T20 numbers
According to Cricinfo, Nigam has taken 34 wickets from 33 T20s at an average of 24.88. His economy rate is 8.46. Playing handy knocks down the order, the right-handed batter has a strike rate of 157.41.
Impact assessment
Another injury layoff for Chakravarthy
Chakravarthy's withdrawal is a major blow for India as he had just returned to the national side after recovering from a hamstring injury.
He had complained of discomfort after playing the first T20I and was sent back to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for further assessment.
Chakravarthy took a wicket in the series opener in Delhi.
The Asian Games cricket competition will kick off on September 24.
Squad
India's squad for Asian Games
Ravi Bishnoi played the 2nd T20I against Afghanistan as Chakravarthy's replacement. The wrist-spinner is also in India's Asian Games squad.
India's squad for Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Vipraj Nigam (likely), Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Jasprit Bumrah.