Meg Lanning becomes 2nd-highest run-scorer in WPL: Key stats

UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning surpassed Ellyse Perry to become the second-highest run-scorer in Women's Premier League (WPL) history. She achieved this feat during her team's match against Gujarat Giants at DY Patil Stadium on Saturday. Lanning scored a quick-fire 30 runs off just 27 balls, taking her overall tally to 982 runs in WPL. Notably, chasing a target of 208, UPW fell short, managing 197/8. Here's more.

Run chase Lanning now trails Sciver-Brunt by 50 runs With her latest innings, Lanning is just 50 runs short of Mumbai Indians all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt, who leads the chart with 1,031 runs at 44.82. The England skipper is the only player in the tournament to have crossed the 1,000-run mark. She achieved this milestone during a stellar campaign in 2025 and became the first cricketer to score over 500 runs in a single season.

Consistency Lanning's consistent performance in WPL history Lanning, who now leads UP Warriorz, has been a model of consistency in WPL. She played for Delhi Capitals for three seasons and scored 952 runs in 27 matches. Her stellar performances helped the franchise reach the finals every season. However, she was released by DC before WPL 2026 and picked up by UP Warriorz as their captain for this season. She owns 982 runs from 28 matches at 39.28 (50s: 9).