Dashing Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant half-century during Delhi's Elite phase match against Gujarat in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy . As per Sportstar, the 27-year-old scored his first 50-plus score in the tournament since 2018, scoring a total of 70 runs off just 79 balls. He hit eight fours and two sixes during his innings as Delhi posted 254/9 batting first at Bengaluru's BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1. Here are further details.

Knock A fine hand from Pant Dehi's first innings in the game was highlighted by Virat Kohli's 77 off just 61 balls. Delhi were decently placed at 98/3 when captain Pant arrived to bat. He added 39 runs with Ayush Badoni before further scripting a 73-run partnership with Harsh Tyagi. Pant, who was watchful early on, shifted gears later on as he smashed eight fours and two sixes en route to his 79-ball 70.

Stats 12th fifty in List A cricket for Pant Pant, who could only manage five runs in Delhi's opener against Andhra, now has 12 fifties and two tons in List A cricket, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has now raced to 1,864 runs from 69 matches in the format at an average of 31-plus. His strike rate is an impressive over 103. 871 of his runs have come in 31 ODI matches at 33.50.