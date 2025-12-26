Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rishabh Pant scores 70 against Gujarat
What's the story
Dashing Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant half-century during Delhi's Elite phase match against Gujarat in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. As per Sportstar, the 27-year-old scored his first 50-plus score in the tournament since 2018, scoring a total of 70 runs off just 79 balls. He hit eight fours and two sixes during his innings as Delhi posted 254/9 batting first at Bengaluru's BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1. Here are further details.
Knock
A fine hand from Pant
Dehi's first innings in the game was highlighted by Virat Kohli's 77 off just 61 balls. Delhi were decently placed at 98/3 when captain Pant arrived to bat. He added 39 runs with Ayush Badoni before further scripting a 73-run partnership with Harsh Tyagi. Pant, who was watchful early on, shifted gears later on as he smashed eight fours and two sixes en route to his 79-ball 70.
Stats
12th fifty in List A cricket for Pant
Pant, who could only manage five runs in Delhi's opener against Andhra, now has 12 fifties and two tons in List A cricket, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has now raced to 1,864 runs from 69 matches in the format at an average of 31-plus. His strike rate is an impressive over 103. 871 of his runs have come in 31 ODI matches at 33.50.
Comeback trail
Pant eyes an ODI return
Pant's impressive knock can be a major step toward his return to the ODI format. He was a part of the Indian squad for the recent three-match ODI series against South Africa. However, he warmed the benches throughout the series. His last ODI appearance dates back to August 2024. The southpaw is expected to retain his place in the team for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand at home, starting on January 11.