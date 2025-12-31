Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan slams career-best List A score

Star Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan scored a blistering century off just 56 balls against Goa in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy . The match, held in Jaipur on Wednesday, saw Sarfaraz smash a 75-ball 157, his career-best List A score. This was his third List A century. Sarfaraz, who came out all guns blazing, powered Mumbai to a mammoth 444/8 in 50 overs.

Batting blitz Sarfaraz's explosive innings in Jaipur Sarfaraz's innings was nothing short of explosive. He smashed a total of 14 sixes and 9 fours in his 75-ball stay at the crease. The right-handed batsman came in to bat at number four after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for 46 runs. He then shared a rapid 93-run partnership with his brother Musheer Khan, who contributed with a solid knock of 60 (66). Sarfaraz later added 59 runs with Hardik Tamore before falling to Darshan Misal.

Information Fifty-plus scores in successive innings Sarfaraz recorded a 50-plus score in his second successive List A innings. He earlier scored a match-winning 55 against Uttarakhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Notably, Sarfaraz did not bat against Chhattisgarh as Mumbai won by nine wickets.