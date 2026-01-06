VHT: Shivam Dube claims his maiden List A four-fer

Mumbai, on Tuesday, secured a nail-biting seven-run victory over Himachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy clash at Jaipur's Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground. Star all-rounder Shivam Dube was instrumental in the triumph, having taken four wickets in the match, including two in the final over. This was his maiden four-wicket haul in List A cricket, which powered Mumbai to an important win. Here are further details.

Final moments Dube's heroics seal Mumbai's victory In the fog-delayed match, HP required 300 to win in their allotted 33 overs. Though both their openers bagged ducks, Pukhraj Mann (64) and Ankush Bains (53) brought their side back in the game. Dube made his first strike by trapping Mann. Tail-ender Vaibhav Arora then fell to him in the 31st over. With 10 runs needed from the final over, Dube held his nerve and dismissed the last two batters. His brilliance meant HP were bowled out for 292.

Match details Iyer's innings powered Mumbai in first innings Earlier in the match, Mumbai finished at 299/9. Shreyas Iyer, who was leading in place of the injured Shardul Thakur, powered the team with a 53-ball 82 in his maiden outing this season. Musheer Khan scored a fluent 73 off 51 balls. Dube also played a decent knock, having scored 20 off 15 balls with the help of one four and a six. Notably, Dube also played his first match in VHT 2025-26.