VHT: Venue change derails Virat Kohli's return to Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru fans will miss the chance to see Virat Kohli in action during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the home ground of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The local authorities have denied the stadium permission to host the match, leading to a change in plans. As a result, Delhi will begin their VHT campaign at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence behind closed doors.

Venue dilemma Delhi's first-round match venue shifted Delhi's first-round match against Andhra is scheduled for Wednesday morning. However, the venue has been shifted as local authorities did not permit crowd attendance. According to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), the committee created to inspect the Chinnaswamy Stadium gave security reasons for denying permission. Notably, the match was originally slated in Alur. It was later moved to M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Crowd control concerns KSCA's request for limited crowd The KSCA, led by former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad, had sought permission from the state government to host Delhi's opening match in front of 3,000 spectators. However, given the festive season and concerns over crowd control, the authorities are believed to have recommended playing behind closed doors. The presence of Indian stars Kohli and Rishabh Pant was expected to draw a huge crowd.