Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Decoding the notable records and stats

Team Vidarbha emerged victorious in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy , defeating Saurashtra by 38 runs in the final. Atharva Taide's century (128 off 118 balls) and Yash Thakur's four-wicket haul (4/50) starred in the summit clash, playing an instrumental role in Vidarbha's maiden title win. This victory comes exactly a year after they lost to Karnataka in last year's final. Here were decode the notable records scripted in the tournament.

Mokhade Mokhade finishes as highest run-getter Vidarbha opener Aman Mokhade ended the season with a total of 814 runs at 90.44. He became just the third batter to complete 800 runs in a single VHT season. The opener also matched the record for most centuries in a single VHT season (5). Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal (725 runs at 90.62) was the only other player with 600-plus runs in the season. Mokhade and Padikkal (4) were the only ones with more than three centuries in the tournament.

Highest score Two double-centuries in the season The season witnessed a couple of individual double-centuries. While Odisha's Swastik Samal made 212 off just 169 balls against Saurashtra, Hyderabad's Aman Rao made exactly 200* off 154 balls against Bengal. Bihar's Vaibhav Suryavanshi (190 against Arunachal Pradesh) missed out on the landmark. Meanwhile, Kerala's Vishnu Vinod was the leading six-hitter with 28 maximums. Ravi Singh of Railways trailed him with 22 sixes.

More batting records Best average and strike rate Bengal's Shahbaz Ahmed clocked the best average among batters with at least 200 runs in the season (130.00). Bihar's Vaibhav Suryavanshi recorded the best strike rate in this regard (235.1). No other batter made 200-plus runs in the season while striking at 200 or over.

Bowling Who leads the bowling charts? Saurashtra pacer Ankur Panwar finished VHT 2025-26 as the highest wicket-taker, having recorded 25 scalps at 21.32. UP's Zeeshan Ansari (21 wickets at 16.52) and Andhra's Satyanarayana Raju (21 wickets at 16) were the other bowlers with 20-plus wickets in the season. Meghalaya's Akash Choudhary was the only one to claim multiple fifers in the season (2).