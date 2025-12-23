Virat Kohli set to complete 16,000 List A runs: Stats

Star batter Virat Kohli is set to return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy ﻿, India's 50-over domestic tournament, on Wednesday. The match will be Delhi's first in the tournament and will see them take on Andhra Pradesh at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The game will be played behind closed doors. Meanwhile, Kohli is closing in on 16,000 List A runs, a feat only Sachin Tendulkar has achieved among Indians.

Record chase Kohli's return and potential milestone Kohli, who has already retired from T20Is and Tests, is set for his Vijay Hazare Trophy stint with Delhi. He comes into this tournament on the back of an incredible home ODI series against South Africa, where he smacked three 50-plus scores, including two tons. With scores of 135, 102, and 65* in three ODIs, Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Series.

Milestone details Journey in List A cricket Kohli, arguably the greatest ODI batter, has scored 15,999 runs from 329 innings in List A cricket. He is second only to Tendulkar in terms of List A runs. The Master Blaster bowed out with 21,999 runs in 538 innings (60 tons). Kohli already has 57 tons in List A cricket, with 53 of them coming in internationals.