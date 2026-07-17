Aston Villa sign Johan Manzambi for club-record deal: Details here
What's the story
Aston Villa have secured the signing of 20-year-old midfielder Johan Manzambi from SC Freiburg in a club-record deal worth £59.5 million (€70m) with add-ons included, as per Sky Sports News. The 20-year-old Swiss international was a target for Newcastle United, who had agreed on a £49 million deal with Freiburg earlier. However, Villa made a late bid to secure his services and beat Newcastle to the transfer. Here's more.
Rising star
Manzambi was a breakout star at the World Cup
Manzambi was a breakout star at the FIFA World Cup, scoring three goals and helping Switzerland reach the quarter-finals.
His stellar performance helped him land a move to Villa after just one full season as a starter at Freiburg.
He had verbally agreed personal terms with Newcastle but was waiting for Switzerland's World Cup campaign to end before making a final decision on his future.
Key factor
Impressive stats and accolades
The offer of Champions League football was a major factor in Manzambi's decision to join Villa.
The midfielder had an impressive season with Freiburg last term, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.
He was also named the Europa League Young Player of the Season for his contribution to Freiburg reaching the final last season.
Overall, he made 58 appearances for Freiburg, scoring nine goals.
Missed opportunity
We missed him massively: Berner
Manzambi's absence due to a minor injury was felt in Switzerland's quarter-final defeat to Argentina.
His potential impact on the game has been widely debated, with many believing he could have made a difference against an aging opposition.
"We missed him massively," Bruno Berner told Sky Sports, emphasizing Manzambi's unique contribution to the team.
Villa
Villa's summer transfer window in terms of midfield
Manzambi joins with Villa needing midfield reinforcements.
The club sold Youri Tielemans to Manchester United for £35m as the Red Devils triggered the Belgium international's release clause.
Villa are also without midfielder Amadou Onana until next year after he suffered a serious knee injury at the FIFA World Cup with Belgium.
Besides signing Manzambi, Villa have also agreed to sign Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes in a deal worth £38m.
Twitter Post
New arrival!
It's official 🤩— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 17, 2026
Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Johan Manzambi 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/5s2U39k0oQ