Decoding Aston Villa's goalkeeping situation in 2026 summer transfer window

Suzuki was heavily linked with a move to French club Paris Saint-Germain, but the move hit a snag.

Verbal agreement was done for five days with a €35m package deal approved. As per Romano, PSG also sent a private flight to Parma for medical in Paris but deal was called off after issues on player side.

This opened the door for Villa to pursue the 24-year-old goalkeeper, who acted quickly and started working on a deal.