Decoding Aston Villa's goalkeeping situation in 2026 summer transfer window
What's the story
Aston Villa are embracing themselves for a busy period in terms of goalkeeping situation this summer. On Sunday, Unai Emery's side reached an agreement with Italian club Parma for the transfer of Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. The deal is said to be worth £29.9 million (€35 million), according to Sky Sports Italia. Meanwhile, Serie A giants Juventus are also interested in signing Villa's current number one, Emiliano Martinez, who has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club.
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Suzuki among three goalkeepers targeted by Villa
As per Fabrizio Romano, Suzuki was among 3 goalkeepers in list at Aston Villa for summer window if Martinez ends up leaving. Suzuki was scouted for months at Parma and now he is set to land in Villa, who were aware of Juventus being in talks with Martinez.
Transfer details
Suzuki's move to PSG collapsed before Villa reacted
Suzuki was heavily linked with a move to French club Paris Saint-Germain, but the move hit a snag.
Verbal agreement was done for five days with a €35m package deal approved. As per Romano, PSG also sent a private flight to Parma for medical in Paris but deal was called off after issues on player side.
This opened the door for Villa to pursue the 24-year-old goalkeeper, who acted quickly and started working on a deal.
Player profile
Suzuki started all 4 of Japan's matches at FIFA WC
Suzuki, who was born in Newark, New Jersey to a Ghanaian father and Japanese mother, has been Japan's first-choice goalkeeper.
He started all four of Japan's matches at the recent 2026 FIFA World Cup where they were eliminated by Brazil in the round of 32.
The potential signing of Suzuki comes as part of Aston Villa's active transfer window activity which also includes Johan Manzambi from Freiburg for £59.5 million and Joao Gomes from Wolves for £38 million.
Information
Juventus make £8.5m bid for Martinez
With Suzuki set for a move to Villa, Juventus, who had an interest in Martinez all summer, submitted an £8.5m (€10m) bid for the veteran keeper, as per Sky Sports Italia. The bid is believed to be below Villa's valuation for the Argentine but negotiations are understood to be continuing with Juventus.
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Who are Villa's goalkeepers this season?
With Suzuki coming in and Martinez expected to depart for Juventus, the former will be the number one choice. Meanwhile, Marco Bizot is the club's 2nd-choice keeper. He has made 15 appearances for the club in all competitions. He also played the UEFA Super Cup clash against PSG. James Wright is Villa's 3rd-choice keeper.