Vinay Kumar appointed head coach of Karnataka's domestic cricket team
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Vinay Kumar has been named the head coach of the Karnataka state cricket team for the upcoming domestic season. The 42-year-old will take over from Yere Goud, with ex-Karnataka batsman Deepak Chougule joining him as fielding coach. This is Vinay's first stint as a head coach at Karnataka after leading Hubli Tigers in the recently concluded Maharaja T20 Trophy.
Coaching credentials
Vinay's coaching experience and bowling prowess
Vinay also has a wealth of experience in franchise T20 coaching, having served as the bowling coach for MI Emirates in UAE's ILT20.
After retiring from first-class and international cricket in 2021, he worked as an IPL talent scout at Mumbai Indians.
His impressive career includes being the leading wicket-taker among seamers in the Ranji Trophy with 442 wickets and fifth overall in India's premier domestic competition.
Career highlights
Vinay's playing career highlights
Vinay played one Test and 31 ODIs for the Indian cricket team.
He also captained Karnataka from 2013 to 2015, leading the team to an unprecedented double-treble of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Ranji Trophy, and Irani Cup.
On the IPL front, he was part of the title-winning teams at Kolkata Knight Riders (2014) and Mumbai Indians (2015 and 2017).
Future prospects
Karnataka will begin their Ranji Trophy campaign against Andhra
The Karnataka team, which finished as runners-up last year, will kick off its 2026-27 Ranji Trophy campaign against Andhra on October 11.
With Vinay at the helm as head coach and Deepak Chougule as fielding coach, the team is looking forward to a promising season ahead.