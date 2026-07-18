Has Virat Kohli aced the Lord's challenge in ODIs? 

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has played three ODIs at Lord's, also known as the 'Mecca of Cricket.'

He managed just 77 runs in these games at an average of 25.66 and a strike rate of 65.81.

These numbers are ordinary, to say the least.

Kohli is eyeing his maiden 50-plus score at Lord's, as his previous scores here were 16, 45, and 16.

The 37-year-old last played an ODI at this venue in 2022.