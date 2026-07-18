Has Virat Kohli aced the Lord's challenge in ODIs?
What's the story
The third and final ODI between India and England will be played on Sunday at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The series is currently tied at 1-1 after contrasting victories in Birmingham and Cardiff. Eyes will be on veteran batter Virat Kohli, who looked in fine touch en route to his 65 in the previous game. Here we look at his ODI stats at Lord's.
Stats
An average of 25.66
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has played three ODIs at Lord's, also known as the 'Mecca of Cricket.'
He managed just 77 runs in these games at an average of 25.66 and a strike rate of 65.81.
These numbers are ordinary, to say the least.
Kohli is eyeing his maiden 50-plus score at Lord's, as his previous scores here were 16, 45, and 16.
The 37-year-old last played an ODI at this venue in 2022.
Indian resurgence
Kohli's return to form boosts India
Despite the loss in Cardiff, one of the biggest positives for India was Kohli's return to form.
The former captain looked confident during his fluent 65 off 66 balls in the last match.
This was his 14th score of 50 or more on England soil (100: 1).
Across 35 matches in the nation, Kohli has scored 1,419 runs at an average of 50.67 and a strike rate of 91.48.
Career
Second-most runs in ODIs
Regarded as the greatest-ever batter in ODI cricket, Kohli has scored 14,867 runs at 58.53, the second-most in the format after Sachin Tendulkar (18,426).
Kohli is also the only player to have scored 50-plus centuries in the format (100s: 54, 50s: 78).
Across 40 ODIs against England, Kohli has scored 1,467 runs at 40.75.
His tally includes three tons and 11 half-centuries.