Virat Kohli becomes 5th-most capped player in international cricket: Details
What's the story
Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has surpassed Australian legend Ricky Ponting to become the fifth-most capped player in international cricket history. The milestone was achieved during India's second ODI against England on Thursday, marking Kohli's 561st match for his country. He now trails only four players on the all-time list: Sachin Tendulkar (664), Mahela Jayawardene (652), Kumar Sangakkara (594), and Sanath Jayasuriya (586).
Match performance
Kohli slams his 65-run ODI half-century
In the same match, Kohli scored a solid 65 runs off 66 balls before being dismissed by Jofra Archer for the second consecutive time.
He first added 60 runs with Rohit Sharma after the latter made just 26 runs.
Later, he shared a vital 67-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer to put India in a strong position against England.
Despite his efforts, India were bowled out for 233 and later lost by four wickets.
Stats
Kohli only behind Tendulkar
With 28,285 runs at 52.67, Kohli is the second-highest run-getter in international cricket.
He is only behind Tendulkar, who bowed out with a tally of 34,357 runs.
Kohli's tally includes a record 85 centuries, the second-most in international cricket after Tendulkar (100). He owns 147 fifties.
Regarded as the greatest-ever batter in ODI cricket, Kohli has 14,867 runs at 58.53, the second-most in the format after Tendulkar (18,426).
Kohli is also the only player to have scored 50-plus centuries in the format (54).
Career
His stats in Test and T20I cricket
While Kohli retired from T20I cricket after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup, he bid adieu to Tests last year.
The 37-year-old is one of only three players with 4,000-plus runs in the shortest format. He retired with 4,188 runs at 48.69 (SR: 137.04).
Kohli also hammered 9,230 runs from 123 Tests at 46.85. He is also India's most successful captain in Test cricket.
Record tie
Another record for Kohli
Kohli's innings also saw him match West Indies great Vivian Richards with his 14th score of 50 or more in ODIs against England.
The Indian batting star is now just one behind Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, who has 15 such scores against the Englishmen.
This latest achievement further highlights Kohli's incredible consistency across formats since making his international debut back in 2008.