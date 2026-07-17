Virat Kohli becomes 5th-most capped player in international cricket: Details 

In the same match, Kohli scored a solid 65 runs off 66 balls before being dismissed by Jofra Archer for the second consecutive time.

He first added 60 runs with Rohit Sharma after the latter made just 26 runs.

Later, he shared a vital 67-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer to put India in a strong position against England.

Despite his efforts, India were bowled out for 233 and later lost by four wickets.