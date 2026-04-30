Virat Kohli becomes second Indian with 450 T20 sixes: Stats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli continues to script records in the shortest format. After completing 9,000 IPL runs, he has raced to 450 sixes in T20 cricket. The talismanic batter attained the milestone with his 1st maximum in the IPL 2026 affair against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Kohli became only the second Indian to attain this feat.

Knock Kohli manages a 13-ball 28 against GT Kohli managed a 13-ball 28 against GT. He hit one six and five fours. Notably, all of his five fours came in the 2nd over of RCB's innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada. He hit the pacer for 5 successive fours and derived a single off the final ball. However, it was Rabada who dismissed Kohli in the 4th over.

Milestone Kohli joins Rohit Sharma According to ESPNcricinfo, Kohli is the second Indian to complete 450 sixes in T20 cricket. He joined his compatriot Rohit Sharma, who has a record 555 sixes to his name. The former unlocked the achievement in his 423rd T20. Across 406 innings, the Indian batter has 13,922 runs at an average of 42.18 He also has a record 1,252 fours in the format.

Advertisement