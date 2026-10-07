Virat Kohli refutes 'baseless' Premanand Maharaj ashram paid visit claim
What's the story
Indian cricketing icon Virat Kohli has denied allegations of being paid money to visit the ashram of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. A statement from Kohli's spokesperson dismissed the claims as "completely false, baseless and factually incorrect." The controversy erupted after Falahari Maharaj, the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas president, alleged that ₹5 crore was paid to bring Kohli to Premanand Maharaj's ashram.
Media caution
Kohli's team urges media to verify facts
Kohli's team clarified that his visits to Premanand Maharaj are purely out of faith and reverence.
The statement further urged the media to "exercise due diligence and verify facts" before reporting or amplifying such statements.
"We strongly refute these claims and urge the media to exercise due diligence, verify facts before reporting or amplifying such statements, and report responsibly," it added.
Regular visits
Kohli, Anushka Sharma frequent visitors to Radha Keli Kunj Ashram
Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, are frequent visitors to the Radha Keli Kunj Ashram. Their first major visit was on January 4, 2023.
The couple has been visiting the spiritual leader's ashram even after Kohli's retirement from T20I and Test cricket.
However, no evidence has been found so far to establish whether they were paid any amount for these visits.
Ashram controversy
Controversy sparked after disciple's death
The controversy surrounding Premanand Maharaj's ashram started after one of his disciples, Rasik Dulari, died after falling from the fourth floor on September 25.
Mathura police are probing whether Dulari was suffering from any mental stress or depression before his death.
They are also looking into his life before joining the ashram and how it changed afterward.
Kohli
Kohli continues to impress on field
Meanwhile, Kohli continues his impressive run for India in ODIs, having retired from T20Is and Tests.
He scored an incredible century, his 55th in ODIs, against the West Indies in the series opener earlier this month.
Kohli, who has already shattered several ODI records, has amassed 552 runs from nine games at 117.94 in the format this year. His strike rate is a staggering 117.94.