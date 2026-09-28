Virat Kohli owns 30 centuries while chasing in ODIs: Stats
What's the story
Virat Kohli's prowess as a "Chase Master" is well-known, but the numbers behind it are truly astonishing. In the opening ODI against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, he scored an unbeaten 139 off just 88 balls, leading India to victory by eight wickets with 50 balls to spare. This was Kohli's 55th ODI century and took him past the 15,000-run mark in the format. On this note, we look at Kohli's stunning numbers in ODI run chases.
Stats
Kohli only behind Tendulkar
As many as 8,638 of Kohli's ODI runs have come in run-chases, in just 167 innings, as per Cricinfo.
He is marginally behind Sachin Tendulkar (8,720) on this elite list.
These two are the only batters with 7,000-plus runs in this regard.
While Kohli averages 66.44 in this regard, no other batter with at least 2,000 runs in chases averages even 57.
Information
30 tons in run chases
The one in the aforementioned game was Kohli's 30th ODI century while chasing (50s: 45). Rohit Sharma (18) and Tendulkar (17) are the only other batters with more than 13 tons in this regard. These numbers put Kohli in a league of his own.
Chasing stats
Over 6,000 runs at a 90-plus average in successful chases
Kohli has scored a whopping 6,374 runs in successful ODI chases at an average of 91.05 (106 innings).
No other batter has even touched the 5,500-run mark.
He has also hit 25 centuries during these winning chases (50s: 29).
This means that over 40% of his ODI runs have come while Team India was chasing a target and went on to win the match.
Records
Other notable records of Kohli
Have a look at Kohli's ODI averages against each major side in successful run-chases (10-plus matches) - Australia: 75.38, England: 77.33, New Zealand: 67.66, Sri Lanka: 95.84, and West Indies: 77.75.
Kohli averages a magnificent 88.44 in successful run-chases in home ODIs.
He has scored 3,007 runs in this regard, the most for a player.
Career
Here are his overall stats
During his hundred against WI, Kohli became just the second player in history to complete 15,000 ODI runs.
The star batter has raced to 15,080 runs from 315 matches (303 innings) at 59.13.
Kohli recorded his 55th hundred in ODI cricket (50s: 79). Notably, this was his 10th hundred against West Indies (50s: 11).
It's his joint-best tally against a nation (also Sri Lanka, 10), as per Cricinfo.