Virat Kohli owns 30 centuries while chasing in ODIs: Stats

As many as 8,638 of Kohli's ODI runs have come in run-chases, in just 167 innings, as per Cricinfo.

He is marginally behind Sachin Tendulkar (8,720) on this elite list.

These two are the only batters with 7,000-plus runs in this regard.

While Kohli averages 66.44 in this regard, no other batter with at least 2,000 runs in chases averages even 57.